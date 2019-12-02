You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ronnie Perkins recalls safety in 2018 Big 12 title game — 'oh shit... we sending a corner blitz on the 9-yard line?'

Safety

Sophomore cornerback Tre Brown tackles UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the endzone to cause a safety in the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Ronnie Perkins will never forget one play in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game. And neither will Sooner Nation. 

It was then-sophomore corner Tre Brown's safety late in the fourth quarter against Texas that helped seal a fourth-straight Big 12 title for the Sooners. 

"That was crazy," said Perkins, now a sophomore and starting defensive linemen for OU. "My favorite part about that is the celebration and the way our sideline reacted to it. It was probably a big momentum swing. I feel like they kind of quit after that happened."

But Perkins, who was in the game during the play, wasn't so sure about the playcall when it was first called. 

"To be honest, I didn't have, like, a real good feeling about it. I'm like 'Damn, we sending a corner blitz on the 9-yard line? Like oh shit.' But it turned out real good. Tre (Brown) came free, the tackle stayed on me. Once I felt the tackle still blocking me, I said 'Oh shit. Tre might come free.' And that's what happened." 

During the game, a video surfaced of then-interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill having no reaction to the play. Perkins says that's just who McNeill is. 

"That's just coach Ruf. Coach Ruf is not going to be jumping out of his seat about a play." 

Perkins and Brown will once again both be major components in the Sooners' pursuit for a Big 12 Championship Saturday. Oklahoma will face off against No. 9 Baylor, who the Sooners beat earlier this season 34-31. 

In that game, Perkins was phenomenal, picking up four tackles for loss and three sacks. If OU wants to walk away with its fifth straight conference title, Perkins will likely need a similar performance Saturday in Arlington. 

