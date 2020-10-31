You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ronnie Perkins makes first appearance for Sooners in Texas Tech game

Ronnie Perkins

Then-sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins during the Sooners' game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins made his first appearance of the season Saturday night against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. News 9's Dean Blevins first reported Friday that Perkins and fellow suspended player Rhamondre Stevenson were available for the game.

The junior missed the first five games due to an NCAA suspension handed down before the 2019 Peach Bowl. Although he didn't start, Perkins entered the game on the third snap of the game, completing a shove out of bounds for the Sooners.

Texas Tech currently leads 7-0 in the first quarter against the Sooners.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

