OU football: Ronnie Perkins makes first appearance for Sooners in Texas Tech game

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins made his first appearance of the season Saturday night against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. News 9's Dean Blevins first reported Friday that Perkins and fellow suspended player Rhamondre Stevenson were available for the game.
The junior missed the first five games due to an NCAA suspension handed down before the 2019 Peach Bowl. Although he didn't start, Perkins entered the game on the third snap of the game, completing a shove out of bounds for the Sooners.
Texas Tech currently leads 7-0 in the first quarter against the Sooners.
