OU football: Rodney Anderson reportedly suffers torn ACL in Bengals game

Rodney Anderson

Redshirt junior running back Rodney Anderson walks across the field before the game against FAU Sept. 1.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson has suffered a torn ACL, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com

Anderson, who was drafted 211th overall by Cincinnati, is no stranger to season-ending injuries. His freshman season, he broke his leg. His sophomore season, he broke his neck. And his senior season, he tore his ACL. 

In his lone full season, in 2017, Anderson showed his potential as he rushed for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns while also racking up 281 receiving yards and five touchdowns.  

