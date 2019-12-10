You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rickey Dixon, represented by son, inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Rickey Dixon Jr.

Rickey Dixon Jr. representing his father, former OU safety Rickey Dixon, at Tuesday night’s College Football Hall of Fame dinner in New York. 

 National Football Foundation/Ben Solomon

Former Oklahoma safety Rickey Dixon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night, becoming the Sooners 22nd player to be inducted. Dixon, who suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease, was represented by his son Rickey Dixon Jr. 

Dixon, who played for the Sooners from 1984-87, was one of the most physical and dominating safeties to ever play college football. He was a 1987 consensus All-American before being drafted fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1988, playing six seasons in the NFL. Dixon was standout at Oklahoma under coach Barry Switzer, still holding the school record for interceptions in a season, recording nine in 1987. His 17 career interceptions is one shy of the all-time school record. 

In 2013, long after his football, Dixon was diagnosed with ALS, a disease he says football gave him due to his physical style of play. Today, Dixon resides at his home in DeSoto, Texas, where he lives with his wife, Lorraine, and his four kids. 

Dixon was among 13 other Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday night, including Texas' Vince Young, Arizona State's Jake Plummer, Arkansas' Darren McFadden and USC's Troy Polamalu.

Dixon will also be honored at the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday, Dec. 27 in Atlanta ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28. 

