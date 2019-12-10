OU football: Rickey Dixon, represented by son, inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma safety Rickey Dixon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night, becoming the Sooners 22nd player to be inducted. Dixon, who suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease, was represented by his son Rickey Dixon Jr.
OU's 2️⃣2️⃣nd Hall of Famer!Congratulations Rickey Dixon, officially inducted into the @NFFNetwork @CFBHall Tuesday night in New York City!➡️ https://t.co/6sCWJoGgrj | #OUDNA#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/s3wL6XTiFQ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 11, 2019
Dixon, who played for the Sooners from 1984-87, was one of the most physical and dominating safeties to ever play college football. He was a 1987 consensus All-American before being drafted fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1988, playing six seasons in the NFL. Dixon was standout at Oklahoma under coach Barry Switzer, still holding the school record for interceptions in a season, recording nine in 1987. His 17 career interceptions is one shy of the all-time school record.
In 2013, long after his football, Dixon was diagnosed with ALS, a disease he says football gave him due to his physical style of play. Today, Dixon resides at his home in DeSoto, Texas, where he lives with his wife, Lorraine, and his four kids.
Dixon was among 13 other Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday night, including Texas' Vince Young, Arizona State's Jake Plummer, Arkansas' Darren McFadden and USC's Troy Polamalu.
Dixon will also be honored at the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday, Dec. 27 in Atlanta ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.