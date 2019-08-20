OU football: Rickey Dixon, 2019 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, to be honored during Houston game

Former Oklahoma star Rickey Dixon will be honored for his induction into the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame during the Sooners' first game of the season against Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Dixon, however, will not be able to attend due to his ongoing battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Instead, the 52 year old will be represented by his wife Lorraine, sons Rickey Dixon Jr. and Cameron, and daughters, Brittanney and Alana.
A standout safety at Oklahoma from 1984 to 1988, Dixon is considered one of the best defensive players to ever don the crimson and cream. He recorded 16 interceptions during his career, including eight his senior year — which still stands as a single-season school record.
He was taken No. 5 overall in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to play six seasons in the league. In January, it was announced Dixon would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2019 class after his All-American career with the Sooners.
"It's really hard to explain what it means not just for Rickey, but for Sooner Nation," Lorraine told The Daily. "It's like one big family. When he's inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, it goes beyond our family — it goes to Sooner Nation because they have always supported him. It's because of all his trainers, coaches, tutors, teammates, fan — all of it was a big family to get here."
Known for his aggressive style of play, Dixon had multiple concussions during his hall-of-fame career. Since his diagnosis in 2013, Dixon has suffered from ALS, which he and his family says is a direct correlation of the head injuries he suffered earlier in his career. Today, Dixon is unable to talk, breathe or eat on his own.
But this won't stop Dixon from making the three-hour drive from his Dallas home to Norman. Lorraine says Dixon made it clear he'll be making the trip, even though he can't make the game. Instead, he'll watch the game at the house of his old coach, Barry Switzer.
Lorraine says they expect over 40 friends and family members to be in attendance for the game, while Dixon watches from the comfort of Switzer's living room.
"It should be a good time," Switzer said. "Me and Rickey. Just like old times."
The Dixon family found out they would be honored after a call from former Sooner running back Joe Washington this summer. While his family was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude, Dixon grinned from ear to ear.
"Rickey just smiled," Lorraine said. "He has a million-dollar smile, that has not left him and never will."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.