OU football: Rice's band roasts Texas with GPA joke during halftime performance

Boom. Roasted.

Rice's band roasted Texas' football team Saturday night after forming a "2.89" during halftime, representing the Longhorns' team GPA. 

Unfortunately for Rice, Texas is winning on the football field and by a large margin, 31-0. 

But hey, at least Rice has something to laugh about. 

