OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson talks early success, while Charleston Rambo says he's going to see new Rambo movie

With the early success JUCO transfer running back Rhamondre Stevenson has had in his first three games as a Sooner, he's fond of the comparisons.
Back in the fall junior running back Trey Sermon compared Stevenson to NFL running back Jamaal Charles. For the first time this season, the transfer from Cerritos College was made available for reporters to talk to on Tuesday, and was asked what he made of the comparison.
"I see what he's saying," Stevenson said before pausing and letting out a laugh, "but without the speed. I'm not a blazer like that. The hair probably."
Stevenson leads all OU running backs in rushing touchdowns (three) and has accumulated 182 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Behind Sermon and redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks, it has come as a surprise to see a new back have that amount of success in his first three games.
But Stevenson knew the opportunities would arise.
"My coaches told me I was always going to get that chance," Stevenson said. "I knew I had to make the best of it every time I touched the ball — every time I get into the game. I expected it a little bit but it's definitely a blessing."
Stevenson listed a few running backs he likes to model his game after: former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch, Chicago Bear Tarik Cohen, Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliot and free agent and former New England Patriot LeGarrette Blount.
Stevenson has shown signs of being a brute and shifty back for the Sooners.
"I feel like I'm pretty versatile," Stevenson said.
When asked about which running back he leans toward more, Stevenson thought the answer was easy.
"Marshawn Lynch for sure," Stevenson said.
Erik Swenson talks offensive line play
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson talked to the media two weeks after offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was too mad about his unit's performance against South Dakota to answer questions in complete sentences. In the beginning of the season, the offensive line has somewhat struggled with undisciplined penalties, most notably from holding.
"There's still lots of improvement," Swenson said, "but this whole offensive line is coming together as a unit... We watched tape after South Dakota and we saw what we need to improve on... We had a good game against UCLA but it's not up to our standards and we're still working."
Through three games, Swenson has been sharing time with Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor at the left tackle spot. Swenson said Tuesday the competition helps both he and Proctor get better.
Charleston Rambo excited to see Rambo: Last Blood
Wide receiver Charleston Rambo did the on-brand thing of saying he's going to go see the newest Rambo: Last Blood movie Tuesday night.
The red shirt sophomore also discussed the fact that people think his real name is a nickname.
"Playing football when I was little, they thought that was my nickname because I hit hard on the field," Rambo said, "and they were like, 'You go so hard they call you Rambo?' And I'm like, 'No, that's my legal name.'"
Rambo is poised to have his best season so far as a Sooner. Through three games, he's caught for 251 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.
Her and the Sooners will be back in action this weekend when they face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday.
