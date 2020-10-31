You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson scores touchdown on first 2020 carry in Texas Tech game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rhamondre Stevenson

Then-junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his 2020 debut for OU in the Sooners' game at Texas Tech Saturday night and scored from 6 yards out on his first carry of the contest.

Stevenson was suspended along with junior defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges from OU's Peach Bowl loss to LSU and Oklahoma's first five games of 2020 due to a failed drug test.

The Cerritos College transfer tallied 515 yards and six touchdowns as the backup to then-redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks in 2019.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

