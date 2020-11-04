OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson’s return signals victory over hardship, primes Sooners for more rushing success

As Rhamondre Stevenson dove into the end zone and stood up seconds later, he knew his third first-half touchdown of the Sooners’ 62-28 win over Texas Tech was probably his last.
Stevenson told the media on Tuesday he hadn’t entered his return from a six-game suspension with a plan to reveal the message beneath his jersey, but at that moment opportunity presented itself.
He pulled the jersey up, saying "I’m back,” to the world.
Rhamondre Stevenson darts in for his 3rd TD of the half.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jRzw8ryTyc— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
He's baaaaaaack. 👀#OUDNA x @dreeday32 pic.twitter.com/7ST169jbg0— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
With his parents Robert and Juran in the stands on Halloween night in Lubbock, Texas, Stevenson carried 13 times for 87 yards and three scores in what was more than just a comeback. It was redemption and victory over the trials the Las Vegas, Nevada native had overcome to and through his time in Norman, and he was grateful to celebrate it with his family nearby.
“It meant everything to me,” Stevenson said Tuesday, “They've been going through this process and feeling the same frustration as me, so to have them there and me put on a pretty nice game, it meant the world to me.”
Stevenson’s been near the end of his rope more than once during his football career.
A broken foot sidelined him for the majority of his senior season of high school and struggles with grades led him to take the junior college route. After parlaying his success at Norwalk, California’s Cerritos College into an offer from Oklahoma, he appeared to be on the right path and rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns in a successful junior campaign.
But tribulation returned after Stevenson scored the game winning touchdown in the Sooners’ 30-23 Big 12 Championship victory over Baylor on Dec 7. He, along with defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and receiver Trejan Bridges, was hit with a suspension for a failed drug test.
Stevenson was held from OU’s College Football Playoff loss to LSU, and sat out the Sooners’ first five games of the 2020 season while awaiting NCAA clearance to play.
Even through another setback in his career, he remained determined.
“I was discouraged for a few weeks, but talking to my coaches and my players, they kept me grounded a little bit and I just knew this time would come,” Stevenson said. “The six games would be over eventually, so I just knew I had to keep working and I just knew it would come.”
Stevenson said he approached every week as if he were going to play and it showed. He practiced regularly against the first team defense, becoming a nightmare for his teammates to defend.
Tuesday, junior safety and team captain Pat Fields praised Stevenson, Perkins and Bridges for their selflessness in participating on the scout team, and recognized, in particular, the asset Stevenson has become in practices.
“(Rhamondre’s) over there every single week, giving us a good level scout team, and then typically the scout team running backs or whatever the case may be, those are the guys who may tend to get beat up by the defensive line because they're always in the backfield,” Fields said. “But (Rhamondre) gave us a unique look, being that’s an elite back, one of the top backs in the country. And so every single day, we got a good look, whether it's from tackling the big back, the guy that can make you miss in space, things like that.”
Needless to say, his teammates prefer to see him running through enemy ranks as opposed to their own. For as much as he benefits the team in practice, his presence is even more valuable in games.
“Having Rhamondre back is awesome,” redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey said. “He's a great player. … I really see him as an elite running back. We have a ton of talent in that room and we’ve gotta take it upon ourselves up front to continue setting the tone, continue making holes for these guys. And if we do, our run game’s going to keep improving, so I'm excited to see where that goes.”
Stevenson’s return comes at the perfect time, as Oklahoma hopes to build off a season-high 213-yard rushing performance against the Red Raiders in its next game against Kansas — the Big 12’s worst rushing defense.
It’s another chance to shine for Stevenson, whose re-emergence has been shaped by the time at the end of his rope. He’s worked too hard and overcome too much to not make good on that opportunity.
“All my life, I've been hit with adversity from on the field to off the field,” Stevenson said, “So that really made me into the person I am today, and just to keep pushing and to just stay determined, and to not give up on what I want.”
