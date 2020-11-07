OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson runs it back against Kansas as Sooners’ ground game tramples Jayhawks again

Rhamondre Stevenson trotted out the back of the end zone and waved to the crowd in a moment of deja vu.
This time, there was no shirt that said “I’m back,” or any extraordinary fanfare behind the running back’s celebration, but it was still a familiar scene Saturday as he bounced around the north end zone at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
After galloping 29 yards, Stevenson had more than his second consecutive game with multiple touchdowns since returning from a six-game drug suspension Oct. 31. Saturday’s game marked the second consecutive year in which he fueled Oklahoma’s ground game in a blowout win over the lowly Jayhawks.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Rhamondre Stevenson ➡️🏠. He now has 104 yards on just 11 carries.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bkmdTpaZrj— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 7, 2020
In the stead of injured backfield-mate Kennedy Brooks, Stevenson carried five times for 109 yards and a score at Kansas in 2019, while ripping off a 61-yard run and averaging 21.8 yards per carry. However, Stevenson said after this year’s game he didn’t take the field dwelling on the past.
“It’s a new season, a new team, and anything can happen on any given Saturday with college football,” Stevenson said, “I try to just go in focused and play my game.”
He did just that, putting his brute strength on display again as he bullied the Jayhawks for 104 yards, two scores and an average of 9.5 yards per carry, helping OU (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) run over Kansas (0-6, 0-7 Big 12), 62-9.
Following his domination of the Big 12’s worst run defense, Stevenson’s impact on OU’s previously floundering rushing attack is undeniable. Through its first five games in 2020, the Sooners were averaging 148.4 rushing yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry.
In two games since Stevenson’s return, Oklahoma is racking up 206.5 rushing yards per game on 8.7 yards per carry. The Sooner offense already ranks No. 10 in the country and can only get better after Saturday’s drubbing.
The highlight reel began to roll late in the first quarter as Stevenson gave a stiff arm to the face of opposing team captain Kenny Logan Jr., shoving his way to the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Rhamondre Stevenson stiff-arms and scores. #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bENXVHb41E— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 7, 2020
“He’s a bulldozer. Just like when he was on scout team for those couple of weeks, not to call my teammates out, but sometimes we would just be like ‘Man’ we gotta go tackle this guy,’” OU redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto said defeatedly. “He’s just been a huge addition back to our team … and now I’m just happy to see that all the work is paying off for him with him coming back, so I’m really happy for (Rhamondre).”
After his first touchdown, Stevenson got into the passing game, making a crazy one-handed catch that went for 13-yards and a first down. He ended up finishing the contest as OU’s second leading receiver behind sophomore H-back Austin Stogner with four catches for 60 yards.
Nice little one-handed grab by Rhamondre Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/bjBP84yOXH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 7, 2020
Later in the second quarter, Stevenson also flashed his agility to complement his tough-nosed running style, spinning through defenders for big gains. Then his second score in the third quarter came on his final carry of the evening, topping a performance in which he proved to be the complete package.
Rhamondre Stevenson 🔄 and 🚚 for the first down. pic.twitter.com/Kohk0dBFBD— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 7, 2020
“When you get a guy that's tough to tackle and has some breakaway and catches the ball pretty good and is able to jump cut right and left and (has) great feet, it's a good combination,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “And I think too, it’s his experience showing. I think playing the way he did playing behind that o-line — that very similar o-line last year — you can tell he's played some ball and has improved and has a good understanding of what we're doing.”
On a night where redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler was hobbled by a hip ailment and playing at “50 percent,” the quarterback leaned on the sturdy rusher accompanying him in the backfield.
“Just having him on those first downs where we hand it off, and it's a short second down … third-and-short, third-and-five, he's gonna for sure get ‘em,” Rattler said. “He's never losing yards. He's always a positive runner so it's great having him and it makes my job a lot a lot easier.”
The Sooners have had several considerable rushing performances in recent years against Kansas outside of Stevenson’s consecutive breakouts. In 2018, Brooks ran for 171 yards and two scores while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In 2017, Rodney Anderson accounted for 77 yards and caught a touchdown pass. And in 2016 Abdul Adams and Joe Mixon combined for 165 yards and 7.6 yards per carry with long carries of 57 and 52, respectively.
But with Stevenson’s combination of physical dominance, agility and pass catching skills, Riley likened him to former Sooner Samaje Perine. Currently with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, Perine is OU's all-time leading rusher with 4,122 yards, and he ran for 90 yards and two scores against Kansas in 2015 while posting 8.2 yards per tote.
“He’s probably most similar to (Perine),” Riley said. “I mean that very similar build. Kind of a low, stocky, low center of gravity, very difficult to tackle and wrap up, and then has some big play ability to go with that. (He) catches the ball pretty well. So he's a good player. I mean, he is and he's a talented kid. I think his best ball’s certainly ahead of him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.