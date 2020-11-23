OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson named Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Senior of the Week

OU senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson was named the Reese's Senior Bowl Senior of the Week for offense on Monday.
This week’s Senior of the Week on Offense is @dreeday32 from @OU_Football - Pounded the rock for 141 yds, and had 3 catches for another 54 yds in #OUDNA 41-13 win over OSU. 👀👀👀#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/TMLwNngv9u— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 23, 2020
Stevenson had 26 carries for 141 yards and three catches for 54 yards in Oklahoma's 41-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
In his three games since returning from a six-game drug suspension, Stevenson ran for 332 yards and five touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry and caught nine passes for 127 yards.
Stevenson is set to take the field when the Sooners travel to play West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in Morgantown on ABC.
