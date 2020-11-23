You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson named Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Senior of the Week

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson was named the Reese's Senior Bowl Senior of the Week for offense on Monday.

Stevenson had 26 carries for 141 yards and three catches for 54 yards in Oklahoma's 41-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

In his three games since returning from a six-game drug suspension, Stevenson ran for 332 yards and five touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry and caught nine passes for 127 yards.

Stevenson is set to take the field when the Sooners travel to play West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in Morgantown on ABC.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

