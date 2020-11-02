OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Following his three-touchdown rushing performance in a 62-28 road win over Texas Tech on Saturday, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Along with his trio of scores, Stevenson had 13 carries and 87 rushing yards against the Red Raiders. He also had two catches for 13 yards.
3️⃣ TDs and 💯 all-purpose yards in his return earns @dreeday32 Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week.➡️ https://t.co/L3I5XSGWbx | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wi3Ktg2zVA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 2, 2020
The other recipient of the shared weekly award was Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace, who had 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 41-34 loss to No. 22 Texas.
In total, No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) rushed for a season-high 213 yards and averaged over five yards per carry in Stevenson's first game of the season. After missing the Sooners' first five games of 2020 due to suspension, he became the first OU running back to have multiple rushing scores since Kennedy Brooks in 2018.
Oklahoma returns to action against Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Norman.
