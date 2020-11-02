You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Following his three-touchdown rushing performance in a 62-28 road win over Texas Tech on Saturday, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Along with his trio of scores, Stevenson had 13 carries and 87 rushing yards against the Red Raiders. He also had two catches for 13 yards.

The other recipient of the shared weekly award was Oklahoma State receiver  Tylan Wallace, who had 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 41-34 loss to No. 22 Texas.

In total, No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) rushed for a season-high 213 yards and averaged over five yards per carry in Stevenson's first game of the season. After missing the Sooners' first five games of 2020 due to suspension, he became the first OU running back to have multiple rushing scores since Kennedy Brooks in 2018.

Oklahoma returns to action against Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Norman.

