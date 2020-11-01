OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson makes emphatic return with 3 touchdowns in 62-28 win over Texas Tech

Ben Arave, a long-time mentor of Rhamondre Stevenson, wanted the senior running back to know his time for a comeback was close.
On the Friday night before No. 24 Oklahoma’s 62-28 rout of Texas Tech, Arave, who was a part of Stevenson’s formative high school and JUCO years, sent him a text letting him know that Saturday night was going to be a big night for him.
“Hey, just play within yourself,” Arave said. “Just let the game come to you. You don't need to go out and force anything.
“You just need to go out and do you.”
With his first touch of the ball in the first quarter, Stevenson ran six yards for a touchdown. It was his second touchdown in as many carries, counting his score in the 2019 Big 12 Championship. In the 10 months between that game and Saturday night, Stevenson waited patiently while sitting out due to an NCAA suspension handed out before the 2019 Peach Bowl.
Stevenson is back. If his three first-half touchdowns didn’t make that clear to the world, his T-shirt under his jersey that read “I’m back” certainly did. To OU, which started off the season with less success at running the ball than it’s used to, it’s a breath of fresh air. Head coach Lincoln Riley announced to the team Friday night during a meeting that Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins (who was also sitting out due to a suspension) were going to play, and it meant a lot.
Rhamondre Stevenson’s shirt tonight. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/dswzxaq3F1— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) November 1, 2020
“We were extremely excited,” redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “When Coach Riley said that, we all got chills.”
The return of Stevenson brings a big boost to OU’s run game. Before sitting out the rest of the game after the 10-minute mark of the third quarter, Stevenson averaged 6.7 yards-per-carry (the highest since Seth McGowan’s 6.8 against Missouri State) on 13 attempts, and finished with 87 rushing yards plus 13 receiving yards. The Sooners finished with 213 rushing yards, the most of the season.
His running abilities looked effortless against Texas Tech’s defensive line. All three of his touchdowns came from the redzone, with his last two showcasing his strength in barreling his body past the goal line. With his third score, Stevenson is the first Sooner to run for three touchdowns in a game since Jalen Hurts in 2019, and the first running back to do so since Kennedy Brooks in 2018.
But before Stevenson’s big game came the waiting, a task Arave said was frustrating for his former pupil. Through the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of there even being a season and Stevenson even having to quarantine during the first week of the season, his status of being able to play has been week-to-week.
Through it all, Stevenson has been focused. He trained all through the time of the team being away from campus from March to June, and helped out the Sooners as a scout-team member — a humbling position for a running back who ran for 515 yards and six touchdowns through six games in 2019. Stevenson has also been diligent in school as well. In the spring semester, Stevenson made OU’s Dean’s List.
“It's just stepping stones, and it's all part of the learning process in life and in football and everything else,” said Arave, who was watching Saturday's game from his home in Las Vegas. “I do think that he's maturing. He understands what's ahead of him, and that vision’s becoming clearer. And so he's more focused on the things that matter now.”
Now that he’s back, Stevenson can help a OU team that Riley has said is still finding its way to being more complete. After facing two early-season setbacks in back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, bringing back two key pieces in Stevenson and Perkins on both sides of the ball is a critical jump in OU’s quest for a sixth-consecutive Big 12 title.
“It was certainly great to have them back,” Riley said Saturday night. “Two quality players, but then just the emotional lift.
“The key for us is we have to have the same hunger and fight we did after a couple of those early setbacks, that got us playing the way we are as of late. We have to keep that and just stay on our climb.”
