You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson flashes 'I'm Back' T-shirt after third touchdown against Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rhamondre Stevenson

Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After scoring his third touchdown in his return from suspension during the Sooners' Saturday night game at Texas Tech, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson flashed a T-shirt with the words "I'm Back" on it from beneath his jersey.

Stevenson was suspended from playing in OU's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December and the Sooners' first five games of 2020 for a failed drug test at the end of a junior campaign in which he rushed for 515 yards and six scores.

The Cerritos College transfer has seven carries for 45 yards in the first half of Saturday night's game in Lubbock, Texas, as Oklahoma leads the Red Raiders, 42-14.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments