OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson flashes 'I'm Back' T-shirt after third touchdown against Texas Tech

After scoring his third touchdown in his return from suspension during the Sooners' Saturday night game at Texas Tech, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson flashed a T-shirt with the words "I'm Back" on it from beneath his jersey.
Stevenson was suspended from playing in OU's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December and the Sooners' first five games of 2020 for a failed drug test at the end of a junior campaign in which he rushed for 515 yards and six scores.
The Cerritos College transfer has seven carries for 45 yards in the first half of Saturday night's game in Lubbock, Texas, as Oklahoma leads the Red Raiders, 42-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.