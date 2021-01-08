OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson accepts invitation to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

OU senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.
#Boomer! It’s OFFICIAL @OU_Football RB Rhamondre Stevenson (@dreeday32) is coming to the @Reeses Senior Bowl! #OUDNA #Sooners #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/TQ8OZFzxBG— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 8, 2021
Stevenson announced his departure from OU for the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday evening after rushing for a team-leading 665 yards and seven touchdowns in six games this season, following his return from a six-game drug suspension. He finishes his OU career with 1,180 yards and 13 scores in two seasons since transferring to Norman from Cerritos College.
Now, Stevenson becomes the fifth Oklahoma player to accept an invitation to the bowl, joining offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, as well as defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood.
The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.
