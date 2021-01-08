You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson accepts invitation to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs the ball during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Stevenson announced his departure from OU for the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday evening after rushing for a team-leading 665 yards and seven touchdowns in six games this season, following his return from a six-game drug suspension. He finishes his OU career with 1,180 yards and 13 scores in two seasons since transferring to Norman from Cerritos College.

Now, Stevenson becomes the fifth Oklahoma player to accept an invitation to the bowl, joining offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, as well as defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood.

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

