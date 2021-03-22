OU football: Return of Jalen Redmond, Caleb Kelly sparking excitement for Sooners heading into 2021 season

Jalen Redmond and Caleb Kelly are familiar with adversity.
In 2020, the two defensive standouts were sidelined for the entirety of the Sooners’ season. Redmond, who missed several games in 2018 and 2019 due to blood clot issues, opted out of the season last September. A month prior, Kelly, who only played in four games in 2019 due to a knee injury, suffered a torn ACL in the Sooners’ fall camp, holding him out of his redshirt senior year.
But, after Oklahoma’s 27-21 victory over Iowa State in the 2020 Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19, both players announced they would take return to the program for its 2021 campaign.
Kelly’s announcement actually came that night, citing the linebacker wanted to become the first Sooner with six conference title rings. As for Redmond, the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman’s decision was unveiled by head coach Lincoln Riley in a Jan. 1 press conference.
Now, the pair’s homecoming has the Sooners’ defense optimistic heading into the season.
“It's always good to get some old heads back here, man,” senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “Caleb Kelly (is) a tremendous leader for this defense. (And) not only defense, but the team. He’s another guy that’s really good with the playbook and understands the defense on and off the field.
"It's a tremendous honor to be able to play with those guys. The things that Jalen Redmond has gone through with his sickness and all of that, (I’m) just happy to see him back on the field, being able to run around (and) take the field. Being able to compete with him is a huge honor.”
Previously, Redmond led OU with 6.5 sacks in 13 of 14 games in 2019 despite his health issues. In his career, he’s totaled 29 tackles, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. Arguably his best performance came in Oklahoma’s 30-23 win over Baylor in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, where he had three tackles and 1.5 sacks.
With the Sooners’ loss of Ronnie Perkins to the NFL Draft, Redmond is primed to play a major role for Oklahoma going forward.
“I’m extremely excited to have (Redmond) back,” said redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, Redmond’s roommate. “It was a roller coaster for him emotionally, I would say. … But, he (knew) it was best for himself, as well for this team, to have him be 100 percent mentally and physically. So, I know it was a tough decision for him, but it was the best decision he could have made.
“And it's been nothing short of what he was already before. He's excited to be back. He puts in the work. He's curious to learn more. He's another one of those guys who wants to play more than that one position.”
As for Kelly, the former five-star adds even more experience to an already stacked linebacker room.
The unit will be led by redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, a second-team AP All-American from a year ago. Along with Bonitto, senior DaShaun White, redshirt junior Brian Asamoah and junior David Ugwoegbu will headline the group's efforts at improvement from a year ago.
In four seasons of play at OU, Kelly has totaled 160 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one interception. As the California native rediscovers his role on the field for the Sooners in 2021, his off-the-field role won’t change.
“(Kelly) knows the ins and outs of this team, and a guy like him (is what) we need out there,” Thomas said. “He knows everything about this defense and all the players on it as well. So, he knows what's to be expected. And I mean, he can do that by being a leader. … It sucks the adversity he’s endured throughout his career, but he can take it. He's here for a reason.
“I'm excited to have him behind me, taking this defense by charge.”
