OU football: Retired Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra announces return to football, transfer from Oklahoma

Grant Calcaterra

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra arrives at AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced on Twitter Saturday evening he is returning to football and will enter the transfer portal. Calcaterra retired from football in November after sustaining several concussions.

"This is something that I have been thinking about since the day I stepped away," Calcaterra said in a Twitter post. "I owed myself the time to reflect on the best decision for me. Ultimately, my love and passion for the game and my desire to accomplish my goals are the reasons for my return."

In 2019, Calcaterra played in just three games for Oklahoma before missing the next five, and subsequently announced his retirement after consulting doctors and other former players who had suffered concussions. He then returned to his home in Rancho Santa Margarita, California with plans to become a firefighter.

Calcaterra said in the post he decided to transfer after conversations with OU. Before his retirement he amassed 637 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Sooners in three seasons.

"It means something different when you've been without the game," Calcaterra said in the post. "By any means necessary, I'm back. And I'm better."

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

