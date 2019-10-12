OU football: Referee explains pregame penalty, says scuffle was 'an embarrassment to everyone'

DALLAS — Roughly 30 minutes before kickoff at the Red River Rivalry on Saturday, Texas and Oklahoma shared an intense meeting at midfield that led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on both teams.
After the game, Big 12 referee Mike Defee spoke with a pool reporter and discussed his controversial call. He said it was the first time he had to throw a flag before a game, but he was disappointed in the team's conduct.
"At the end of the day, I guess it's a disappointment to a certain extent," Defee said. "We've got two of the best teams in the country, let alone the Big 12 Conference. ... What happened out there was an embarrassment to everyone. It shouldn't happen."
Defee explained that the two teams were "jawing and pushing," and that he was "not sure that there weren't punches thrown."
After the first flag, any player that received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the game would have been ejected, but no player from either team was flagged.
The Sooners went on to win the game, 34-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.