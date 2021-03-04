You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Recruiting operations coordinator Caroline McMurry named Louisville's director of on-campus recruiting

Stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a touchdown Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU football recruiting operations coordinator Caroline McMurry has been named Louisville football's director of on-campus recruiting, she announced Thursday evening.

McMurry has been working in OU's recruiting office since Oct. 2017 after spending three months as an on-campus recruiting assistant at North Carolina. She's worked with assistant athletics director Annie Hanson, director of player personnel Drew Hill and defensive recruiting analyst Chip Viney while spearheading OU's recruiting and compliance efforts.

The Sooners have ranked inside the top-15 nationally in Rivals.com's recruiting rankings each season McMurry has been at OU. After helping Oklahoma to the nation's 13th ranked recruiting class in 2021, she joins the Cardinals, who had the 28th class nationally in the same cycle.

