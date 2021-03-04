OU football: Recruiting operations coordinator Caroline McMurry named Louisville's director of on-campus recruiting

OU football recruiting operations coordinator Caroline McMurry has been named Louisville football's director of on-campus recruiting, she announced Thursday evening.
Can’t wait to make big things happen @UofLFootball!!! Excited to be the new Director of On-Campus Recruiting! Ready to jump into this new journey and see all the amazing things it has to offer. Big thanks to @CoachSattUofL for the opportunity! #GoCards #LsUp pic.twitter.com/RILetCHCP4— Caroline McMurry (@CarolineMcMurry) March 5, 2021
My time at OU has been unforgettable I will cherish the ppl & mems forever. Words can’t express my thanks, appreciation and love for @AnnieHanson_ for bringing me along for the ride. Thank you @LincolnRiley for taking a chance on me. @OU_Football will always have a piece of my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5kHyHWzeY— Caroline McMurry (@CarolineMcMurry) March 5, 2021
McMurry has been working in OU's recruiting office since Oct. 2017 after spending three months as an on-campus recruiting assistant at North Carolina. She's worked with assistant athletics director Annie Hanson, director of player personnel Drew Hill and defensive recruiting analyst Chip Viney while spearheading OU's recruiting and compliance efforts.
The Sooners have ranked inside the top-15 nationally in Rivals.com's recruiting rankings each season McMurry has been at OU. After helping Oklahoma to the nation's 13th ranked recruiting class in 2021, she joins the Cardinals, who had the 28th class nationally in the same cycle.
