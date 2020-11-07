You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Receiver Jadon Haselwood makes 2020 debut in first quarter of Sooners vs Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood during the Sooners game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood played his first snap of 2020 after working back from a lower leg injury on the second offensive drive of the first quarter of the No. 19 Sooners' home game against Kansas on Saturday.

Haselwood reportedly tore his ACL during the offseason and head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the pass-catcher had sustained a lower-leg injury on May. 14. Riley later told the media on Sept. 22 that Haselwood was progressing ahead of schedule in his rehab and was expected to play in 2020.

The Ellenwood, Georgia native and former five-star prospect caught 19 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2019.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

