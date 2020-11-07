OU football: Receiver Jadon Haselwood makes 2020 debut in first quarter of Sooners vs Kansas

Sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood played his first snap of 2020 after working back from a lower leg injury on the second offensive drive of the first quarter of the No. 19 Sooners' home game against Kansas on Saturday.
Jadon Haselwood in the slot for his first snap for the #Sooners in 2020. Might’ve been open in the middle before fumble. pic.twitter.com/A8EL4dlJQo— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) November 7, 2020
Haselwood reportedly tore his ACL during the offseason and head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the pass-catcher had sustained a lower-leg injury on May. 14. Riley later told the media on Sept. 22 that Haselwood was progressing ahead of schedule in his rehab and was expected to play in 2020.
The Ellenwood, Georgia native and former five-star prospect caught 19 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.