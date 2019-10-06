OU football: Ravens’ Tony Jefferson tears ACL in win over Steelers

Following a 26-23 overtime win over division rival Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh informed the media after the game that former Sooner and current Baltimore safety Tony Jefferson suffered a torn ACL during the contest and will miss the rest of the 2019 season.
Coach Harbaugh says Tony Jefferson (knee) will be out for the season as it stands now. pic.twitter.com/gy5a5NPlAn— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2019
The veteran defensive back fell to the ground while grabbing his knee during the fourth quarter, and had to be helped off the field by medical staff before being carted to the locker room.
Now in his seventh season as a pro, Jefferson leads the Ravens with nine tackle assists, and is tied for third on the team in total tackles with 11 this season. The Oklahoma product has 345 total tackles in his NFL career.
Jefferson racked up 258 total tackles and eight interceptions during his three year college career at OU.
