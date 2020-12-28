OU football: Radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss Cotton Bowl due to COVID-19

OU football radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland released a statement Monday morning, announcing he won't be in the booth for the Sooners' Cotton Bowl matchup against Florida after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas.
Statement from @TRowOU.Get well soon Toby! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KChX5N6COQ— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 28, 2020
Rowland said he experienced symptoms for 48 hours and now is feeling better. He will participate in pregame and postgame coverage from his home while in isolation. Meanwhile, sideline reporter Chris Plank will move to the booth at AT&T Stadium to do the play-by-play.
Kickoff for the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington and the game will be televised on ESPN.
