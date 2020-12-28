You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss Cotton Bowl due to COVID-19

Ted Owens

Former OU basketball player Ted Owens (right) talks with Toby Rowland (left) during the Oklahoma Basketball Tip In Club Banquet on Aug. 25, 2017.

 Clark Safely

OU football radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland released a statement Monday morning, announcing he won't be in the booth for the Sooners' Cotton Bowl matchup against Florida after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas.

Rowland said he experienced symptoms for 48 hours and now is feeling better. He will participate in pregame and postgame coverage from his home while in isolation. Meanwhile, sideline reporter Chris Plank will move to the booth at AT&T Stadium to do the play-by-play.

Kickoff for the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

