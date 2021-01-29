OU football: Quarterback Tanner Schafer won't return to Sooners in 2021, per report

Redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer says he will not be returning to Oklahoma for the 2021 season, according to SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.
Tanner Schafer will not be back for #Sooners in 2021, he says.#OU adding transfer Micah Bowens and walk-ons Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker meant the need wasn’t there.Schafer gonna make one heck of a coach, prob sooner than later.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 29, 2021
Oklahoma has bulked up its quarterback room in recent days with the transfer of former Penn State passer Micah Bowens, and the commitments of walk-ons Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker. Spencer Rattler is still set to start for OU in 2021 and will be backed up by five-star prospect Caleb Williams.
Schafer has been at OU since 2016, but only played in three games across his five years in Norman. His final stat line amounts to three completions on five attempts for 18 yards. Schafer's decision not to return comes despite a free year of eligibility for next season given by an NCAA blanket waiver.
Labeled by former teammate Conner McGinnis as head coach Lincoln Riley's 'favorite child,' it's presumed Schafer will use the knowledge gained from five years under Riley to become a coach in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.