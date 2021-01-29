You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Quarterback Tanner Schafer won't return to Sooners in 2021, per report

Tanner Schafer

Redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Schafer throws during spring practice April 1, 2019.

 OU Daily file photo

Redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer says he will not be returning to Oklahoma for the 2021 season, according to SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

Oklahoma has bulked up its quarterback room in recent days with the transfer of former Penn State passer Micah Bowens, and the commitments of walk-ons Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker. Spencer Rattler is still set to start for OU in 2021 and will be backed up by five-star prospect Caleb Williams.

Schafer has been at OU since 2016, but only played in three games across his five years in Norman. His final stat line amounts to three completions on five attempts for 18 yards. Schafer's decision not to return comes despite a free year of eligibility for next season given by an NCAA blanket waiver.

Labeled by former teammate Conner McGinnis as head coach Lincoln Riley's 'favorite child,' it's presumed Schafer will use the knowledge gained from five years under Riley to become a coach in the future.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

