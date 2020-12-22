You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai to transfer to SMU

Tanner Mordecai

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai throws the ball during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai has committed to SMU after announcing his transfer from Oklahoma on Sunday.

During his three-year career at Oklahoma, Mordecai threw for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions on 50-of-70 passing attempts. This season, he appeared in four games for the Sooners, which included replacing starter Spencer Rattler momentarily during OU’s 53-45 win over Texas. Mordecai finished 5-of-7 for 52 yards against the Longhorns.

Head coach Lincoln Riley praised the now-Mustang quarterback in a press conference Dec. 20.

“I think he's been a really good member of this football team,” Riley said. “I think he's looking for the opportunity to go in and be a starter somewhere. He's done really well. I think he's ready to be a starter. He’s had some good competition while he was here.

“He's a great young man, (has) a great family, (is) a tremendous quarterback and he’ll make somebody very happy.”

