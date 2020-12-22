OU football: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai to transfer to SMU

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai has committed to SMU after announcing his transfer from Oklahoma on Sunday.
Let’s Ride! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/jyR9TVYG8c— Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) December 22, 2020
During his three-year career at Oklahoma, Mordecai threw for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions on 50-of-70 passing attempts. This season, he appeared in four games for the Sooners, which included replacing starter Spencer Rattler momentarily during OU’s 53-45 win over Texas. Mordecai finished 5-of-7 for 52 yards against the Longhorns.
Head coach Lincoln Riley praised the now-Mustang quarterback in a press conference Dec. 20.
