OU football: Quarterback Chandler Morris to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

OU freshman quarterback Chandler Morris announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter Thursday evening.
I want to thank Coach Riley, the staff and the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they gave me. After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to leave OU. I will forever be indebted to this great program. Thank you and God Bless.— Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 1, 2021
Morris served as redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler's backup in the Cotton Bowl after the departure of redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai, but was likely set to be the third-string passer in 2021 with the arrival of five-star prospect Caleb Williams.
The former three-star prospect from Dallas, Texas, played in just five games in 2020, completing three of five passes for 39 yards while carrying five times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He now becomes the fifth Oklahoma player to leave the program via transfer since the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19.
