OU football: Quarterback Chandler Morris 'hasn't been released' by Sooners, per TCU coach Gary Patterson

Former Sooner quarterback Chandler Morris has yet to be released by OU, TCU head coach Gary Patterson told reporters in a press conference on Monday.
Have some time with Gary Patterson today regarding spring practice. He spoke on the QB room and whether Chandler Morris will be eligible by fall: "he still hasn't been released by Oklahoma."— Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) March 22, 2021
Morris entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 31 and announced his decision to play for the Horned Frogs on Jan. 3. During his one-year stint at Oklahoma in 2020, he attempted five passes for and completed three for 39 yards.
The Dallas, Texas, native also had five rushing attempts for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was a three-star prospect prior to his arrival at OU.
Morris is the first Oklahoma quarterback to transfer in a fellow Big 12 school since Austin Kendall transferred to West Virginia in 2019. Upon Kendall's transfer to WVU, his request for immediate eligibility was initially blocked by OU but it was eventually lifted.
Patterson also told reporters on Monday that regardless of Morris' arrival to the TCU quarterback room, Max Duggan is the confirmed starter for the Horned Frogs in 2021.
