OU football: Quarterback Chandler Morris 'hasn't been released' by Sooners, per TCU coach Gary Patterson

Chandler Morris

Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris runs the ball during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Chandler Morris has yet to be released by OU, TCU head coach Gary Patterson told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

Morris entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 31 and announced his decision to play for the Horned Frogs on Jan. 3. During his one-year stint at Oklahoma in 2020, he attempted five passes for and completed three for 39 yards.

The Dallas, Texas, native also had five rushing attempts for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was a three-star prospect prior to his arrival at OU.

Morris is the first Oklahoma quarterback to transfer in a fellow Big 12 school since Austin Kendall transferred to West Virginia in 2019. Upon Kendall's transfer to WVU, his request for immediate eligibility was initially blocked by OU but it was eventually lifted

Patterson also told reporters on Monday that regardless of Morris' arrival to the TCU quarterback room, Max Duggan is the confirmed starter for the Horned Frogs in 2021.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

