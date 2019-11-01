OU football: Protection order filed against Calum Sutherland, details of abuse allegations revealed

A petition for a protection order has been made against suspended OU kicker Calum Sutherland by his ex-girlfriend in Cleveland County Court Thursday. This was first reported by Abby Bitterman of The Oklahoman.
A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. The redshirt sophomore kicker was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 4.
In the petition, the victim said that Sutherland hit and choked her with his belt on Sept. 21, the day Sutherland was arrested for public intoxication. The victim also claimed Sutherland has followed her around campus while yelling at her and threatening to kill himself. The arresting officer claimed Sutherland was intoxicated to the point where he didn't know "what he was and had been doing," according to the affidavit.
Sutherland has also been under a Title IX investigation for what happened on Sept. 21. The victim claims Sutherland broke the no contact order.
Sutherland started the first three games for the Sooners, but hasn't seen the field since. Head coach Lincoln Riley said the Monday after his arrest back in September that these situations are handled internally.
"I'm disappointed by it," Riley said. "There will be consequences. I'm never one to air out dirty laundry in front of everybody, so I'm not going to go into what that is going to be. But it'll be handled in an appropriate matter."
