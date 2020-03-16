You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Progress made on Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue plot

Heisman Statue Plot

A newly cemented Heisman statue plot on March 16.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

One of the two plots marked in Heisman Park has made progress on its construction with the addition of a concrete base for a statue.

The Daily reported in February that two plots were marked for statues for former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. The construction is likely for Mayfield's statue, as coach Lincoln Riley announced his will be unveiled at Oklahoma's spring game on April 18. 

Both statues cost the university $89,250, according to the OU Board of Regents' March Agenda.

Mayfield started for the Sooners from 2015 to 2017, and he led the team to three Big 12 titles, two College Football Playoff appearances and a Sugar Bowl win. He was a Heisman finalist two times and won in 2017, when he threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Mayfield was the No. 1 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and recently completed his second NFL season.

