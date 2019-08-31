OU football: Predictions for Sooners' week 1 matchup against Houston

Oklahoma football is here.
Lincoln Riley and the Sooners kick off the 2019 season with a Sunday night match against Houston at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. With the primetime game approaching, here are The Daily's predictions, along with others around the world of college football.
George Stoia, sports editor — OU 50, Houston 35
Houston is going to cause Oklahoma some problems defensively. The Sooners should be better on the defensive side of the ball with the addition of new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch (and because they can’t get much worse). Houston’s D’Eriq King might just be one of the best quarterbacks they face all season.
On the offensive side, I don’t expect to see a dip, at least against Houston. The Cougars are not great defensively, especially with the loss of Ed Oliver. Jalen Hurts should have a field day in his debut in the crimson and cream.
I’ll take the Sooners in a close one.
Vic Reynolds, sports reporter — OU 49, Houston 28
The Sooners' offense will get off to a hot start to begin the season, and transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts will establish that he’s capable of commanding Lincoln Riley’s system. Defensively, Alex Grinch and his team might struggle early to handle Cougar quarterback D’Eriq King.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor — OU 52, Houston 27
The Sooners' offense will get the job done at home under the Sunday night lights as long as Lincoln Riley's calling plays for Hurts and Co. First year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will show off his new defense Sooner fans are waiting to get a glimpse of, but I see the unit getting off to a slow start against a dual-threat talent in Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King.
I see Riley avenging the Sooners' 2016 loss to the Cougars.
Other predictions
Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report — OU 59, Houston 35
CBS Sports — Seven out of seven CBS writers picked OU to beat Houston, but only one said the Sooners would cover the spread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.