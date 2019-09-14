You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Predictions for Sooners vs UCLA

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley watches the Sooners warm up before the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (2-0) looks to continue its winning ways Saturday against UCLA (0-2) in Pasadena. 

Here's how we predict the game will go: 

George Stoia, sports editor: OU 48, UCLA 24

The Bruins should be no match for the Sooners on Saturday in Pasadena. But UCLA will have the best group of athletes Oklahoma has faced thus far this season. 

I expect Oklahoma to get up early, dominating on both sides of the ball. Chip Kelly's offense will get going late, but it won't be enough to even sniff a comeback. The Sooners should have no problem leaving the Rose Bowl with a win. 

Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 56, UCLA 21

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has little to worry about against UCLA's offense. The Bruins have scored 28 total points and have racked up 479 total yards of offense in their first two games this season.

The offense also averages just 1.8 yards per carry in those two games. For OU's offense, transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. will have a day at the Rose Bowl.

Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: OU 52, UCLA 17

Despite being the first Power 5 opponent that Oklahoma is facing this year, I doubt UCLA will put up much of a fight in the Rose Bowl.The Bruins have struggled on offense by having six turnovers and only scoring a combined 28 points through 2 games.

Defensively, UCLA has given up an average of nearly 400 yards of offense in their two games.Expect quarterback Jalen Hurts to continue his Heisman-caliber season and for Alex Grinch’s defense to continue improving.

