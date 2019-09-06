OU football: Predictions for Sooners vs South Dakota

This Saturday, No. 4 Oklahoma won't be tested like it was on Sunday against Houston. The opponent this week, South Dakota, is likely the worst team the Sooners will face all season, meaning it could be an opportunity for young guys to see some time.
Here's how our football writers predict the game will go.
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 56, South Dakota 13
Oklahoma should have no problem against the Coyotes on Saturday. Jalen Hurts should have a field day. The best case scenario for the Sooners is that he doesn't even play in the second half, giving Sooner Nation a look at both Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler.
Defensively, don't be shocked if the Sooners struggle a little in the secondary. If the Coyotes have one strength, it's through the air with wide receiver Kody Case. But Alex Grinch should have an opportunity to play many of the young players he has on roster.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 56, South Dakota 10
It'll be hard for an FCS opponent to come to Norman and pull off what would be the biggest upset in Sooner football history, and the team that finished with a 3-5 record in the Missouri Valley Conference is no exception.
A bright spot for the Coyotes is quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Kody Case, who are their biggest offensive threats. But Alex Grinch shouldn't have any problems against him after shutting down Houston's D'Eriq King last week.
As for Jalen Hurts, he should have another stellar performance against the Coyotes' defense.
Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: OU 66, South Dakota 10
South Dakota lost to Montana, 31-17, and Montana isn't nearly as good as Oklahoma. I think it's safe to say everyone is expecting a blowout on Owen Field this weekend. This will be the Sooners’ easiest game of the season, and it’d be difficult to find any game on Saturday with a talent discrepancy greater than this one.
Expect Jalen Hurts and the rest of the starters to play for the first half. Then it’ll likely be the Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler show at quarterback for the latter half of the game. Even the backups are going to dominate the FCS Coyotes.
