OU football: Predictions for Sooners vs LSU in College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl is almost here.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, the No. 4 Sooners will face No. 1 LSU in their fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five years. But with defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges being suspended, along with an injury in safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, the Sooners are finding themselves as underdogs by two touchdowns.
Here are The Daily's predictions, along with predictions from analysts around the world of college football.
George Stoia, sports editor: LSU 35, OU 28
Reason: I think Oklahoma is going to keep this closer than many think. If Jalen Hurts doesn't turn the ball over and is able to successfully run the ball, keeping the ball out of Joe Burrow's hands, OU has a chance. And if Alex Grinch's defense can get some stops and maybe a takeaway or two, the Sooners definitely have a shot at a massive upset. But I think, at the end of the day, the suspensions of Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges, along with the loss of Delarrin Turner-Yell due to injury, will be too much to overcome for OU.
Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: LSU 38, OU 27
On paper, LSU is a better football team than Oklahoma, and that's only more true with four Sooners set to miss the game. But I'm not sure it's as big of a mismatch as everyone else thinks, and it won't be the blowout that some people are expecting it to be. The difference in the game will be the quarterback position, in which the Tigers do have a major advantage. Burrow will carry LSU to a 14th win into the national title game.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: LSU 45, OU 33
Reason: What the Sooners are up against is daunting. LSU has the Heisman winner Joe Burrow, the Biletnikoff winner in Ja'Marr Chase, a Joe Moore Award winning offensive line and the AP Coach of the Year, just to name a few accolades for the Tigers.
But the Sooners will keep it close. Hurts has been here before, and although he's had his struggles as of late, he'll be a veteran in Mercedes-Benz Stadium come Saturday. With injuries and suspensions on the defensive side of the ball, first year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will have to make a game plan of the ages, but his defense has proven to be reliable in big moments. It's just too bad they have to play the most complete team in college football.
Predictions from other outlets:
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN (written before OU suspensions, Dec. 8): LSU 42, OU 27
Reason: "Few players define the CFP era like Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who returns to the big stage (while his former team, Alabama, watches) at a stadium where he celebrated a national title and helped Alabama to the SEC championship just last year. Hurts and an improved Sooners defense make this interesting for a quarter or so, but there's no slowing Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the nation's most exciting offense."
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: LSU 45, OU 30
Reason: "Behind (LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and a lethal group of receivers, the Tigers have aced every test so far against some of the top competition in the SEC. Oklahoma’s defense was certainly improved this season, but the injury and suspension concerns only add to the difficulty of stopping the LSU attack. The Sooners will need every break possible to win this matchup."
Theo Salaun, Bleacher Report (written before OU's suspensions, Dec. 14): LSU 45, 34:
Reason: "Oklahoma could make this a competitive game, and Hurts has the playoff experience to provide some heroics. But Burrow has been especially dominant and is joined by four playmakers who have double-digit touchdowns this season (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.). Only Hurts and Lamb have done so for the Sooners, proving how much more versatile LSU's offense is."
Joey Galloway, ESPN: LSU 66, OU 64
Reason: Unknown.
Joey Galloway just picked LSU to beat Oklahoma, 66-64.He wasn't kidding.— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 27, 2019
