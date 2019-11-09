OU football: Predictions for Oklahoma vs Iowa State

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) starts "Championship November" with a difficult team in its way: Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12).
The Sooners will have to be on their A-game if they want to bounce back with a win after a shocking loss to Kansas State two weeks ago. Here's how our football writers predict the game will go:
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 48, Iowa State 28
I expect the Sooners to get back on track this week after their poor performance against Kansas State two weeks ago. But it won't be easy.
Iowa State has suffered three losses this season, all by single digits. The Cyclones are coming to Norman expecting to leave with a win, much like they did two years ago.
But led by Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma will get back to its roots on both sides of the ball Saturday. Hurts will have a big day, and the defense will look much more like it did earlier in the season. OU will jump out to an early lead and never lose it.
Vic Reynolds, sports reporter: OU 52, Iowa State 20
After the Sooners' abysmal defensive performance against Kansas State, Alex Grinch's group will play with a laser focus on Saturday.
The Cyclones are one of the better offenses on Oklahoma's schedule, so a strong defensive outing could serve as a statement that the Sooners' loss in Manhattan was an anomaly. Offensively, there's little to suggest that anyone in the Big 12 can stop the Sooners when they have the ball.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 42, Iowa State 21
The Sooners are in need of a bounce-back victory after their upset loss in Manhattan, and Saturday's match against the Cyclones is a perfect opportunity.
Iowa State is bringing an offense that ranks No. 16 in the FBS in total offense, averaging 479.5 total yards per game, and a defense that ranks No. 32 in total defense. But Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley isn't going to let Iowa State's Matt Campbell come to Norman and upset the Sooners for a second consecutive year, and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is going to clean up the defensive struggles the Sooners had against Kansas State. I'll take the Sooners to win a much-needed November game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.