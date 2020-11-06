OU football: Predictions for No. 19 Sooners vs Kansas

The No. 19 Sooners kick off against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at home. Here are predictions from The Daily's sports desk
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: Sooners 48, Jayhawks 10
Kansas’ nationally ranked No. 86 defense is yet another enticing matchup for a Sooner offense averaging 510.8 yards per game and ranking No.1 in the Big 12 and No. 9 in the country in total offense.
OU brought back senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson last week, and this coming Saturday he’ll run against the worst rushing defense in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are the only team in the conference to surrender more than 1,000 rushing yards so far this season. Kansas is also the only Big 12 squad giving up more than 200 ground yards per game. It should be heavy doses of Stevenson, junior T.J. Pledger and freshman Seth McGowan as Oklahoma looks to run the Jayhawks out of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
On defense, The Sooners’ front should have a field day against a Kansas offensive line that has allowed a Big 12 leading 29 sacks this season and 4.83 per game. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, redshirt sophomore rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey have all proved formidable in OU’s quarterback attack this season. The return and continued re-emergence of junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins makes for an even scarier Oklahoma pass rush.
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: Sooners 49, Jayhawks 20
On paper, the Sooners have very little to fear heading into this matchup. As if not having a single win on the season wasn’t bad enough for the Jayhawks, they also lost their top playmaker when running back Pooka Williams opted out for the year in October.
In Williams’ last two games against the Sooners, he rushed a total of 38 times for 389 yards and two scores combined. Now in his absence, the Jayhawks offense is mainly dependent on how well freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels plays each game. He went 16-of-29 for 165 passing yards and an interception in a 52-22 loss to No. 17 Iowa State last week. He also led KU’s rushing attack with 36 yards and a touchdown.
Daniels might get the opportunity to make a few big plays on Saturday, but I expect defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to have his number. Look for the Sooner defense to force two turnovers in an overall solid performance where Kansas’ only scores come in garbage time. Quarterback Spencer Rattler will continue his turnover-free play and toss for four touchdowns before heading to the bench prior to the fourth quarter’s start.
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: Sooners 45, Jayhawks 13
With running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s return reviving OU’s rushing offense last Saturday against Texas Tech, I’m expecting big numbers from the running backs for the rest of the season. Stevenson ran for three touchdowns against the Red Raiders and left the game at the half. He’ll probably leave early in the Sooners’ home match against Kansas Saturday as well.
The Sooners’ defensive line has been out-performing this season, even without OU notables Ronnie Perkins and Jalen Redmond. With Perkins now back, the defensive line will only get more dominant, as the team climbs the NCAA total defense rankings, now sitting at No. 29.
Not to belittle Kansas’ offense, but with running back Pooka Williams opting out of the season, the team is in a bit of a problem against Big 12 foes. The Jayhawk defense hasn’t allowed less than 38 points from opponents this season, and currently ranks No. 86 in total defense. This Saturday is just a stepping stone for Bedlam two weeks away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.