OU football: Predictions for No. 11 Sooners vs Baylor

The No. 11 Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) take on Baylor (2-5) at 7 p.m. CT in Norman. Here are game predictions from The Daily's sports desk.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: Sooners 44, Bears 13
The last two times Oklahoma faced Baylor, the game went down to the wire. OU narrowly won both, making the largest comeback in program history to take a 34-31 victory in Waco and then swiping the Big 12 title in overtime in Fort Worth.
Now it's probably safe this year’s contest won’t be similar to the last two in its nature. Expect the Sooners’ offense to come out firing on all cylinders against a Baylor defense that’s still pedestrian. The Bears are 42nd in the country in total defense as opposed to 39th at the end of last season.
The Baylor offense, however, is a shell of its former self after head coach Matt Rhule left to coach the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Charlie Brewer and Co. have dipped from 52nd to 108th in the country in total offense this season and will likely struggle to keep up with OU’s 10th ranked squad.
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: Sooners 44, Bears 20
Baylor’s 32-31 win over Kansas State last Saturday snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bears. The win is definitively Baylor’s brightest moment in a season that — when compared to the Bears’ 11-win performance from a year ago — has been disappointing for first-year head coach Dave Aranda.
Charlie Brewer threw for two scores and a season-high 349 yards on 31-of-39 passing against the Wildcats. In his two games against Oklahoma last season, Brewer totaled 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — he also left the Big 12 Championship game with an injury after only attempting six passes. Brewer ranks fifth among the Big 12’s passing leaders. The senior quarterback will be the Bears’ best weapon against the Sooners, but he alone won’t be enough.
Oklahoma, if its depth chart isn’t too altered by inactives, should have little to no issue in its final home game of the season. I’d look for Spencer Rattler to throw three touchdowns and Rhamondre Stevenson to score twice on the ground while the Sooner defense forces two interceptions.
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: Sooners 45, Bears 10
Oklahoma's senior night fastivities may be canceled, but a dominant win over Baylor and being a step closer to getting a spot in the Big 12 Championship should suffice.
OU's defense should be just fine against a Brewer-led offense and Rattler and Stevenson should put up big numbers against the Bears' defense. Although Aranda's LSU defense was lights out against the Sooners in 2019, he won't be able to stop the Sooners with his new Baylor team.
OU, with its improved offense and defense, is playing its most complete football in years. The Sooners should have no problem against the Bears.
