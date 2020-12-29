OU football: Predictions for Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Sooners vs No. 7 Florida

The No. 6 Sooners (8-2) take on No. 7 Florida (8-3) in the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 7 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ESPN. Here are game predictions from The Daily's sports desk.
Caleb McCourry, sports editor — Sooners 35, Gators 27
No. 7 Florida put up 46 points on No. 1 Alabama in an SEC Championship game where the Gators came up short. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts, who both opted out of playing Wednesday, combined for 282 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the game. Receiver Jacob Copeland will also miss the game due to COVID-19 precautions. Not having these standouts will make things a little easier for OU’s defense.
But Florida quarterback and Heisman contender Kyle Trask is still a threat. He’s thrown for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, both ranking No. 1 in the FBS, and will be Speed D’s biggest challenge since former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the 2019 Peach Bowl.
Not having senior cornerback Tre Brown, who opted out after OU’s Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State, is a considerable loss for the Sooners, but the team has its health and manpower to rely on. As of Monday, there are zero active COVID-19 cases on the team, and the only other players to depart from the team are backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU transfer), and backup running back T.J. Pledger and receiver Finn Corwin, who are both in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With the Sooners picking up momentum on a seven-game win streak, I’ll take the Sooners, but it’ll still be close.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor — Sooners 45, Gators 31
The days of Big 12 games being stereotyped as high scoring defensive disasters and SEC contests the opposite are coming to an end. Oklahoma edged narrowly edged Iowa State, 27-21, and Florida fell to Alabama, 52-46, in a shootout in their respective conference championship games.
Both worlds collide when the Sooners take on the Gators Wednesday, and Florida’s defense is nationally ranked 63rd in total and 100th against the pass. There’s a solid opportunity for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler to pick on a floundering opponent. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson also has a chance for a nice game against the Gators’ 46th ranked run defense.
With Trask missing his top receiving targets due to opt-outs and COVID-19, there’s also a chance he could struggle to find open men against Speed D despite the OU defense being ranked 77th nationally against the pass. Furthermore, the pressure of facing a pass rush of juniors Perrion Winfrey and Ronnie Perkins, redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas, and redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto is one many quarterbacks have succumbed to this season.
Florida has no chance of running the ball against the Sooners’ second ranked run defense, so the winner will likely be the team that best defends the pass. In a matchup of two elite quarterbacks, I’ll take Rattler and the Sooners to put up plenty of points in a sizable victory, with just enough defense to lighten OU’s sullied postseason reputation.
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter — Sooners 41, Gators 38
The last time OU won a bowl game was 2016, when Lincoln Riley was still serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. Riley has yet to win one as the Sooners’ head coach, but this Wednesday arguably gives him his best shot.
This is the first time Riley won’t be leading his team against a top four team in the country. On top of that, the Gators won’t be at full strength due to all the reasons listed above. However, Florida still yields a team that’ll be more than capable of scoring on the Sooners with Trask at the helm.
To me, Oklahoma’s path to victory on Wednesday rides on the shoulders of Rattler. If the redshirt freshman quarterback can repeat his turnover-free play from the Big 12 Championship game, the Sooner defense will be able to hold off Trask and company long enough to win their fifth-straight game at AT&T Stadium.
