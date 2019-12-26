OU football: Position Breakdowns — how does OU's running backs compare to LSU's?

As No. 4 Oklahoma prepares for its College Football Playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28, one burning question surrounds the Big 12 champion Sooners — is this the Oklahoma team that can finally win a playoff game?
Heading into its fourth-ever playoff appearance, third under head coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma has been placed as a 14-point underdog by oddsmakers, inferring that the Sooners might need every bit of ‘Sooner Magic’ in order to defeat the top-ranked Tigers. Is the gap between these two teams truly that significant?
Here’s how Oklahoma and LSU compare statistically, position by position.
This is a part of a series leading up to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28th, previewing each position for both teams. So far, we've compared OU's and LSU's linebackers and secondaries, both teams' defensive line and special teams.
Peach Bowl Position Breakdown Part IV — Running Backs
Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and T.J Pledger
Injuries and suspensions have plagued the Sooner backs to end the season, with a season-ending injury suffered by junior Trey Sermon against Iowa State, junior Rhamondre Stevenson being suspended prior to the Peach Bowl and freshman Marcus Major sustaining an injury, Oklahoma is left with just two scholarship runners in the backfield: Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks and sophomore T.J. Pledger.
Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks leads all running backs for the Sooners with 976 yards on 145 carries — good for fourth in the Big 12. Brooks is averaging a healthy 6.7 yards per carry — which only trails Stevenson for most on the team — who will not be available for the Peach Bowl.
This Kennedy Brooks TD run is great and all, but peep the @_CeeDeeThree block 👀 pic.twitter.com/osXyIm7H5H— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2019
Brooks displays patience, vision and speed. The junior running back needs just 24 yards rushing to garner 1,000 total for the season — and would join Samaje Perine as the only Sooners running back to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons since 2010.
Brooks has played a key role for the Sooners’ offense since head coach Lincoln Riley has renovated the offense after the loss to Kansas State. After the loss, the Sooners have ran the ball 251 times opposed to 129 pass attempts before their loss to the Wildcats — which has been unusual for Riley’s offense since coming to Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ rushing attack averages 6.1 yards per carry — which stands for fourth nationally and is ninth in total rushing yards with 3,266. Last season — the Sooners were seventh in total rushing yards with 3,464 and finished with 6.6 yards per carry as a team which was first in the nation.
Pledger — who only has eight carries this season — is now the presumed backup and change-of-pace runner for the Sooners. Pledger was a four-star recruit and ranked as the fifth best running back in the nation in 2018, per Rivals.com.
TJ Pledger looks quick on his first carry of the season.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/o19aOXH9pg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 5, 2019
Pledger, a sophomore, will likely log his first important snaps of his season and career against LSU and will look to capitalize on the opportunities he receives.
LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.
LSU’s entire running game to this point in the season has relied on the efforts of junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice last Wednesday, making his status for the Peach Bowl unclear as he is listed as questionable.
Edwards-Helaire has ran for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries — which is 6.5 yards per carry on average — good for 16th in the nation. His 1,290 yards rushing is second in the SEC conference and his 16 touchdowns is the most among all running backs. He is the only running back in SEC history with 1,000 yards rushing and 50 receptions in a single-season.
And it was on this play that it hit me: LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reminds me of former #Sooners great Quentin Griffin. (wearing No. 22 probably helps)Would be a massive blow for Tigers if he's unavailable or less than 100 % for Peach Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NtDQwaqMv7— Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 19, 2019
LSU would certainly miss Edwards-Helaire being in the backfield behind Heisman winner Joe Burrow, but if the star running back cannot play, LSU would likely replace him with a combination of two freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.
LSU leads once again in a wild back-and-forth affair thanks to Tyrion Davis-Price. 😤 (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/Joi8Gys8pW— theScore (@theScore) October 13, 2019
Davis-Price and Emery Jr. have ran for 270 and 182 yards, respectively — a huge drop-off from presumed starter Edwards-Helaire. Not having Edwards-Helaire available would be a huge loss for the Tigers in not only production, but experience as well. Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.1 yards per carry this season, wheres Davis-Price and Emery Jr. only averaged 4.5 and 5.1 yards per carry, respectively.
John Emery Jr. was a great recruit prospect for a reason. Love how he moves his lower body without losing control. pic.twitter.com/H2rVaGuyE9— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 8, 2019
