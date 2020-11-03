OU football: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uses megaphone to encourage voting in general election

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts wants you to vote.
Hurts, now a quarterback for the Eagles, took to the streets with a megaphone Tuesday in Philadelphia to encourage people to vote in the general election.
I encourage EVERYONE to VOTE and let their voices be heard. We are ONE❤️ https://t.co/4ZmdkcwGo9— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 3, 2020
The NFL rookie was outside shouting "Go out there and vote," and "Make your voice be heard."
After playing one year with the Sooners and making a trip to the Heisman ceremony, Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and now plays backup to quarterback Carson Wentz. Hurts has made two completions for 27 yards on the season.
