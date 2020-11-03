You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uses megaphone to encourage voting in general election

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts wants you to vote.

Hurts, now a quarterback for the Eagles, took to the streets with a megaphone Tuesday in Philadelphia to encourage people to vote in the general election.

The NFL rookie was outside shouting "Go out there and vote," and "Make your voice be heard."

After playing one year with the Sooners and making a trip to the Heisman ceremony, Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and now plays backup to quarterback Carson Wentz. Hurts has made two completions for 27 yards on the season.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments