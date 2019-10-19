OU football: PETA calls for Oklahoma to stop Sooner Schooner after accident

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, has responded to the Sooner Schooner crash which occurred during Oklahoma's game Saturday.
BREAKING: Oklahoma's horse-drawn #SoonerSchooner wagon tipped over, launching spirit squad members onto the field.— PETA (@peta) October 19, 2019
Exploiting animals for sports is unnecessary & incredibly dangerous for animals AND humans.@OU_Football: KEEP HORSES OFF THE FIELD.pic.twitter.com/SuVb3fH1xF
During the second quarter of Oklahoma's game against West Virginia, the Sooner Schooner rolled over after taking too sharp of a turn as it headed back to the northeast tunnel. Two of its riders were thrown from the wagon as the ponies scampered away. No one was injured during the accident.
Oklahoma would later release the following statement:
"The Sooner Schooner tipped over today. We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured. Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well."
