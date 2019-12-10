You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Peach cups placed in the Seed Sower statue ahead of Sooners vs LSU College Football Playoff

  • Updated
Peach sower

The Seed Sower statue is filled with peach fruit cups Dec. 10. The OU football team will play in the Peach Bowl Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Peach cups were placed in the Seed Sower statue — located on OU's South Oval — on Tuesday, ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU.

Decorating the Seed Sower is popular for bowl season for years. The statue was decorated with oranges ahead of the 2015 Orange Bowl when the Sooners were matched up against Clemson.

The Sooners will take on LSU at 3 p.m December 28th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

