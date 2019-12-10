OU football: Peach cups placed in the Seed Sower statue ahead of Sooners vs LSU College Football Playoff

Peach cups were placed in the Seed Sower statue — located on OU's South Oval — on Tuesday, ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU.
The seed sower’s satchel has been filled with single serving peach cups. 🍑😂 #Sooners pic.twitter.com/RQ3yDlSUlA— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 10, 2019
Decorating the Seed Sower is popular for bowl season for years. The statue was decorated with oranges ahead of the 2015 Orange Bowl when the Sooners were matched up against Clemson.
The Sooners will take on LSU at 3 p.m December 28th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
