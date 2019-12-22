OU football: Peach Bowl position breakdowns — how does OU’s defensive line compare to LSU’s?

As No. 4 Oklahoma prepares for its college football playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28, one burning question surrounds the Big 12 champion Sooners — is this the Oklahoma team that can finally win a playoff game?
Heading into its fourth-ever playoff appearance and third under head coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma has been placed as a 14-point underdog by oddsmakers, inferring that the Sooners might need every bit of ‘Sooner Magic’ in order to defeat the top-ranked Tigers. Is the gap between these two teams truly that significant?
Here’s how Oklahoma and LSU compare statistically, position by position.
This is a part of a series leading up to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28th, previewing each position for both teams. Earlier this week, we compared the two teams' special teams.
Peach Bowl Position Breakdown Part II — Defensive Line
Nose, OU’s Neville Gallimore and Marquise Overton vs. LSU’s Tyler Shelvin and Siaki Ika
Both Oklahoma and LSU are experiencing slight dips in production at nose tackle this season, yet both units are still very capable of pressuring opposing QBs and making big plays.
In a position which has been plagued with injuries, Neville Gallimore and Marquise Overton lead the way for the Sooners at nose tackle — the two have combined for 44 tackles and five sacks this season. Gallimore’s four sacks on the year are the most he’s had in a single season for the Sooners. He also is tied for the third-most forced fumbles in the Big 12 with two.
https://twitter.com/TRowOU/status/1178119569107509249?s=20
LSU’s young nose tackle duo of Tyler Shelvin and Siaki Ika have done an excellent job of wrapping up this season, combining for 56 tackles. But neither has recorded a single sack on the year. However, this lack of production has been made up by stellar play at other positions along LSU’s defensive front.
https://twitter.com/CodyWorsham/status/1168320243091038208?s=20
Defensive tackle, OU’s Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes vs. LSU’s Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko
With OU running a 4-2-5 defensive scheme while LSU runs a 3-4, this position is difficult to compare, but not impossible.
Oklahoma has received a much-needed spark at defensive tackle from Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes. Both were newcomers to the position at the beginning of the season, and have a combined 19 tackles on the year. Redmond has recorded 5.5 sacks, which is the eight-most in the Big 12.
https://twitter.com/colecubelic/status/1168315600734699521?s=20
LSU benefits from having two experienced seniors, Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko, at the position. Combining for 41 tackles, a forced fumble and three sacks, the two are one of the stronger aspects of LSU’s defensive line, even if their statline doesn’t properly represent that.
https://twitter.com/colecubelic/status/927639519792451585?s=20
Defensive end, OU’s Marcus Stripling and Isaiah Thomas vs. LSU’s Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr.
For the Sooners, the defensive end position is their biggest question mark heading into the Peach Bowl. With the loss of starter Ronnie Perkins due to suspension, who will step up for the Sooners?
If Redmond or Stokes remain at tackle, freshman Marcus Stripling and sophomore Isaiah Thomas would likely be called to the task. They’ve played sparingly this season. The two have only produced a combined 11 tackles. Perkins is a huge loss for Oklahoma, as he’s garnered 38 tackles and has the sixth-most sacks in the Big 12 with six on the year.
https://twitter.com/soonergridiron/status/1168344291229544453?s=20
As for LSU, Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr. have a combined total of 61 tackles and four sacks this season. As a pretty consistent and distributive junior duo, it’ll be interesting to see how they fare against Oklahoma’s offensive line.
https://twitter.com/CodyWorsham/status/1051873058993115136?s=20
