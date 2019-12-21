OU football: Peach Bowl position breakdowns — how does OU’s special teams unit compare to LSU’s?

As No. 4 Oklahoma prepares for its college football playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28, one burning question surrounds the Big 12 champion Sooners — is this the Oklahoma team that can finally win a playoff game?
Heading into its fourth-ever playoff appearance and third under head coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma has been placed as a 14-point underdog by oddsmakers, inferring that the Sooners might need every bit of ‘Sooner Magic’ in order to defeat the top-ranked Tigers. Is the gap between these two teams truly that significant?
Here’s how Oklahoma and LSU compare statistically, position by position.
This is a part of a series leading up to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28th, previewing each position for both teams.
Peach Bowl Position Breakdown Part I: Special Teams
Kickers: Gabe Brkic vs. Cade York
Both Gabe Brkic and Cade York are tasked with kicking for high-powered, highly efficient offenses, and that doesn’t seem to bother either one.
For the Sooners, Brkic has played in 10 games on the year, but he’s 17-for-17 on field goals and 48-for-48 on PAT attempts in those games. He’s the only kicker in the FBS this year to be perfect in both categories. Brkic best game came in Oklahoma’s 48-41 upset loss to Kansas State, where he went four-for-four on field goals and three-for-three on extra points. His longest made field goal of the season is from 50-yards out, which he also hit against Kansas State.
Gabe Brkic drills it from 50.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoooner pic.twitter.com/1FYpzLKK8T— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 26, 2019
As for LSU, York is 21-for-25 on field goals for the Tigers and is 74-for-78 on extra point attempts. York’s 84 percent kicking percentage is second best in the SEC and his 74-made extra points is the third most in the country. York’s best game this season came on Nov. 18 when he went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts and 7-for-7 on extra points during LSU’s 58-37 victory over Ole Miss. On one of his three makes, York made a 52-yard field goal, his longest of the season.
Cade York was huge last night. LSU won by 5. He made two field goals under immense pressure. Dude is nails. pic.twitter.com/NYXLYqHRCP— Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 10, 2019
Punt Returners: Ceedee Lamb vs. Derek Stingley Jr
Although punting isn’t something LSU or Oklahoma is accustomed to, having a dynamic punt return game is.
Ceedee Lamb has been the Sooners starting punt returner since his arrival in 2017. So far this season, he’s amassed 179 yards on 25 attempts. His longest return this season was of 46 yards. However, the Sooners’ lone punt return touchdown this season did not come from Lamb, instead it came from Austin Stogner, who scored on a blocked punt during OU’s 52-14 win over West Virginia on Oct. 19.
Is there a better way to score your first career touchdown? #Sooners TE @austin_stogner’s punt block recovery, along with Brayden Willis’ block, is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/RAoSNI24lo— Sam Brown (@SamBrownOU) October 19, 2019
For the Tigers, their punt return game is led one of best playmaking freshmen in college football, Derek Stingley Jr. He’s returned 15 punts for 146 yards and his longest return is of 32 yards. Just like the Sooners, LSU’s only punt return touchdown this season came from a blocked punt in LSU’s 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.
TD Tigers!! Micah Baskerville with the blocked Punt...(#LSU 59 - Vandy 24) pic.twitter.com/AbwVy5VlnL— Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) September 21, 2019
Kick Returners: Tre Brown vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Suspensions and injuries will play a key role in how well these two units perform on Dec. 28.
Though Tre Brown is having a solid season returning kickoffs for the Sooners — he’s returned 23 kicks for 411 yards, the third most in the Big 12 — Oklahoma will be without Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges for the Peach Bowl due suspensions. Both Stevenson and Bridges contributed to special teams for OU this season, it will be interesting to see how the Sooners’ coverage and return adjust to these loses.
An electric kickoff return by Tre Brown. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/atOoWAcBZs— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2018
LSU’s kick return game, along with its entire offense, is mightily affected by the health status of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday, he’s returned 16 kicks for 214 yards this season — the eighth-most in the SEC. If Edwards-Helaire is not cleared for the game, it’s unclear who the Tigers would have fill the kick returner position.
I'm studying LSU's OL, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire is jumping off the screen with his lateral agility & cuts. Whew pic.twitter.com/QNUOKRXkEj— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 13, 2019
