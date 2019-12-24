OU football: Peach Bowl position breakdowns — how does OU’s linebacker group, secondary compare to LSU’s?

As No. 4 Oklahoma prepares for its college football playoff matchup with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28, one burning question surrounds the Big 12 champion Sooners — is this the Oklahoma team that can finally win a playoff game?
Heading into its fourth-ever playoff appearance and third under head coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma has been placed as a 14-point underdog by oddsmakers, inferring that the Sooners might need every bit of "Sooner Magic" in order to defeat the top-ranked Tigers. Is the gap between these two teams truly that significant?
Here’s how Oklahoma and LSU compare statistically, position by position.
This is a part of a series leading up to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28th, previewing each position for both teams. Earlier this week, we compared the two teams' special teams and defensive front.
Peach Bowl Position Breakdown Part III — Linebackers & Secondary
Linebackers: OU’s Kenneth Murray, Dashaun White and Nik Bonitto vs. LSU’s Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen and K’Lavon Chaisson
Both Oklahoma and LSU have benefited from elite play at the linebacker position this season, making this an interesting matchup to keep your eye on.
OU's Murray leads the Sooners in total tackles with 95 on the season, good enough for fourth in the Big 12. He’s also tied for eighteenth-most solo tackles in the country with 65. First year defensive starters DaShaun White and Nik Bonitto have combined for 89 tackles this season. Bonitto recorded his first career interception on Nov. 16 in dramatic fashion as Oklahoma overcame a 25-point deficit vs. Baylor.
Nik Bonitto stopped Baylor with the game-sealing INT. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/LGFeQH8n6L— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2019
Former OU commit Jacob Phillips has 97 total tackles this season, which leads LSU and is fourth in the SEC. It’s also the most he’s had in a single season while at LSU. Patrick Queen is statistically having his best season to date, as he’s tallied 69 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. K’Lavon Chaisson has the second-most sacks for LSU with 4.5, and also has recorded 52 total tackles in 2019.
K’Lavon Chaisson has a nasty get off. pic.twitter.com/VYDV4MB0BH— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 13, 2019
Corners: OU’s Parnell Motley, Jaden Davis and Tre Brown vs. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Kristian Fulton and Kary Vincent Jr.
Considering that Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase and Biletnikoff finalist CeeDee Lamb will both be playing on Dec. 28, it’s safe to assume both LSU and Oklahoma’s secondaries will have their hands full.
Parnell Motley leads a rejuvenated OU secondary which is allowing a Big 12-best 198.5 passing yards per game — OU allowed 291.4 passing yards per game in 2018. Motley, Jaden Davis and Tre Brown each have one interception on the year. Motley and Brown each have 11 pass deflections on the season, which puts them both at a tie for third-most in the Big 12.
Parnell Motley has had himself a night in Stillwater for @OU_Football 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WJz4LDR0yl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2019
In his first season with the Tigers, Derek Stingley Jr. has already proven himself as a playmaker — his six interceptions in 2019 is the most in the SEC and tied for fifth-most in the country. Kristian Fulton and Kary Vincent Jr. have a combined four picks this season, helping a LSU secondary which allows 221.7 passing yards per game.
Great work by the LSU’s Derek StingleyWR lines up off the ball so the space is created. Stingley did a great job of not creating more space. Very patient feet, nice kick step slide, stayed square making the receiver work laterally, looked back once he got In phase. Great work pic.twitter.com/NhBqRrqVfi— Press Coverage With CrockTime (@PressCovFilm) December 7, 2019
Defensive backs: OU’s Justin Broiles and Brendan Radley-Hiles vs. LSU’s Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens
The Sooners lost another defensive starter on Dec. 20 when it was announced that sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will miss the Peach Bowl after suffering a broken collarbone.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will likely look to sophomore safety Justin Broiles to fill Turner-Yell’s spot. Broiles, who’s recorded 15 total tackles and a pass deflection in 2019, hasn’t appeared for the Sooners since Nov. 9 against Iowa State. Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles has 44 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season.
Bookie lays out to save the day. 😮"It's a little late and it allows Radley-Hiles to make the play of his career as a Sooner." #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/91kHtGIdVw— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 24, 2019
LSU’s Grant Delpit took home the Jim Thorpe Award this season, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding defensive back. Delpit tallied 56 tackles, two picks and a sack this season. JaCoby Stevens leads LSU in sacks with six. He also has three interceptions and 82 total tackles in 2019.
Another massive hit from Grant Delpit to make a major stop. Very willing to throw his body around. pic.twitter.com/y1JZhUIk9A— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 13, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.