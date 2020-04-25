You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Parnell Motley to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per reports

  • Updated
Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26. Motley was ejected from the game for kicking.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, as first reported by SKOR North's Darren Wolfson. A source close to Motley was able to confirm the move to The Daily.

Motley wasn't invited to the NFL Combine back in February, but is coming off one of his best seasons of his four-year career with Oklahoma.

In his four years at OU, Motley has been a consistent defender for the Sooners on the passing defense front. The Washington D.C. native started getting significant playing time in his sophomore year, and since then has tallied six interceptions and 167 total tackles.

 Motley tallied 33 pass breakups in his college career, which ranks fifth all-time for the Sooners, and puts his name on the draft board despite not being invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore were the four Sooners taken in the draft.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

