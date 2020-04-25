OU football: Parnell Motley to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per reports

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, as first reported by SKOR North's Darren Wolfson. A source close to Motley was able to confirm the move to The Daily.
I texted one of Parnell Motley's former high school coaches and he confirmed the reports he's going to Tampa. "He told me that's the move!" #Sooners https://t.co/dsMMcL2D3J— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) April 26, 2020
Motley wasn't invited to the NFL Combine back in February, but is coming off one of his best seasons of his four-year career with Oklahoma.
In his four years at OU, Motley has been a consistent defender for the Sooners on the passing defense front. The Washington D.C. native started getting significant playing time in his sophomore year, and since then has tallied six interceptions and 167 total tackles.
CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore were the four Sooners taken in the draft.
