OU football: Parnell Motley says it's 'crazy' not being invited to 2020 NFL Combine

  • Updated
Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley celebrates after recovering the fumble during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley took to Twitter Monday afternoon after he wasn't invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. A list of those invited has yet to be released.

Sooner fans who watched Motley play in his senior season would share his surprise. Motley was one of the leaders on a Sooner defense that went from being ranked No. 129 in total defense by the end of the 2018 season to reaching as high as being ranked 21st in the FBS in 2019.

Under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's "Speed D" that transformed the culture on the OU defense, Motley played his best football in the 2019, despite his numbers being lower than his past two season due to the defense being more well-rounded, with more players making bigger contributions. He was a bright spot in OU's pass defense efforts.

The 6-foot corner racked up 41 tackles last season, and made the game-saving interception in OU's 42-41 win over Iowa State in November.

Motley finished his college career with 21 starts and 33 pass breakups, which ranks fifth all-time in program history. He tallied 176 tackles and six interceptions for the Sooners.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

