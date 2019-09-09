OU football: Parnell Motley says he finds motivation through trash talk

Following Saturday's game, Parnell Motley strolled the sidelines donning a pair of sunglasses.
The senior cornerback looked been cool, calm and collected after Oklahoma's 70-14 win over South Dakota. He's looked that way in both games of his final season as a Sooner.
A player who's had an up and down career in Norman, Motley is hoping to make the most of his last year in the crimson and cream. And if he makes a big play, you can bet you're going to hear about it.
Motley, who's played in 41 games for the Sooners, is one of the biggest trash talkers on the team. Talking smack to an opponent is often where he finds his motivation.
"I tell myself I have to get back to playing my game, sometimes it's just trash talking and things like that," Motley said Monday. "Trash talking brings the best out of me, getting me more angry. Trash talking adds to my confidence.
"Not being a freaking robot out there."
Motley is unique in that sense. While most defensive backs seem to be some of the biggest trash talkers on every team, Motley is for the most part alone at Oklahoma.
"In high school I did it a lot, in college I haven't really done it," sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. "In the game of football, a lot of people talk trash. That's a football thing if you ask me... If you're going to say something, you better be able to back it up."
Motley's counterpart, junior Tre Brown added he's not much of a trash talker himself, saying "every corner has a way to get them going... That's not really something I do. I just let my actions speak for what I do on the field. I don't really say much too much because I'm a quiet guy."
But that's what makes Motley himself.
He prides himself on being the loudest defensive back on the field. He brings an intensity few do, and an intensity that Oklahoma's defense needs.
"I'm going to play my part of the game," Motley said. "They're going to have to play theirs."
