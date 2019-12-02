You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Parnell Motley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley celebrates after recovering the fumble during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma senior cornerback Parnell Motley was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Monday morning.

In the Sooners' 34-16 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night, Motley registered two forced fumbles — one recovered — and an interception, along with six tackles. Motley has tallied 34 tackles on the season.

No. 6 Oklahoma will play No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Saturday, Dec. 7.

