OU football: Parnell Motley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior cornerback Parnell Motley was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Monday morning.
Parnell Motley (@PeeMot11) registered :✔️ 6⃣ tackles (5⃣ solo)✔️ 2⃣ forced fumbles✔️ 1⃣ a fumble recovery✔️ 1⃣ interception ✔️ 1⃣ pass breakup✔️and helped the #Sooners hold OSU to 335 yards (140 below their season avg) He is the #Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/vDA9aFQjRS— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 2, 2019
In the Sooners' 34-16 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night, Motley registered two forced fumbles — one recovered — and an interception, along with six tackles. Motley has tallied 34 tackles on the season.
No. 6 Oklahoma will play No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Saturday, Dec. 7.
