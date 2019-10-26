OU football: Parnell Motley ejected from game against Kansas State for kicking opponent

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected in the second quarter of the Sooners' game against Kansas State for kicking an opponent.
The play resulted in a touchdown, which tightened the Oklahoma lead to 17-14. Motley was flagged for a 15-yard penalty that was assessed on the following kickoff.
Motley has been one of the better players in the secondary for the Sooners this season, and in a game where the defense has struggled early, his loss could be significant.
