You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Parnell Motley ejected from game against Kansas State for kicking opponent

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected in the second quarter of the Sooners' game against Kansas State for kicking an opponent. 

College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC

(null)

The play resulted in a touchdown, which tightened the Oklahoma lead to 17-14.  Motley was flagged for a 15-yard penalty that was assessed on the following kickoff.

Motley has been one of the better players in the secondary for the Sooners this season, and in a game where the defense has struggled early, his loss could be significant.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments