OU football: Parnell Motley addresses apology for Kansas State ejection, talks about big play against Iowa State

Before senior cornerback Parnell Motley made a game-saving interception in the end zone, allowing Oklahoma to run away with a 42-41 win over Iowa State Saturday night, Motley had to apologize and spend two weeks reflecting on a mistake that hurt his team.
After being ejected at the beginning of the second quarter of Oklahoma’s 48-41 loss to Kansas State — then unranked — Motley apologized to junior cornerback Tre Brown. Brown and true freshman Jaden Davis held their own, holding the Wildcats to 213 passing yards, but they still had to fend off a Kansas State offense that racked up 426 yards of offense.
“It was ignorant (of) me,” Motley said Monday night to the media. “I’m a valuable player to this team. They need me and could definitely use me if I keep my head in the game. It definitely hurt my team.”
Coming out of halftime, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson led a 24-0 run, pushing the Wildcats to an upset win that hurt the Sooners' chances of making the College Football Playoff.
For the first time since before the blunder in Manhattan, Kansas, Motley addressed his actions.
“It was very tough. I hurt my team,” Motley said. “I should’ve been a smarter player.
“I’m glad (Brown) accepted my apology for hurting his team. He could definitely use his brother out there. I’m grateful for Tre Brown and what he brings to this team.”
Two weeks later, Motley was able to make a bounce-back play to save his team from suffering its second loss of the season, after the Cyclones made a furious comeback from being down 42-21 in the fourth quarter. When Iowa State chose to go for 2 points while down 42-41, Motley and redshirt freshman defensive end Nik Bonitto wrapped up Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway, and Motley picked off the pass for a touchback in the corner of the end zone.
“As well as you all know, he came up big for us at the end. Whenever we needed a play, he came through for us,” sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “With the things that happened (at) Kansas State, he bounced back the right way and made a big play for the team.”
This week, the Sooners will head to their most hostile environment of the year so far in Waco, Texas, to face undefeated No. 12 Baylor. With their playoff hopes on the line and an intense crowd, Motley will have to stay calm under pressure and help his team.
“I definitely put that on me. I learned from that,” Motley said. “(I just need to) keep my poise and still play every game.”
Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday on ABC.
