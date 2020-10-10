OU football: Overtime recap from Sooners' 53-45 win over Texas in Red River Showdown

Right after OU’s 53-45 quadruple overtime win against Texas, head coach Lincoln Riley was told by Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft that “we’re going to be talking about this one for a long time.”
Riley quickly corrected her statement with "Forever."
Sooners fans will be talking about this overtime win forever, like Riley said. The Red River Showdown was the first quadruple overtime game for either team in school history, and was a bout that was back-and-forth the entire period of overtime.
Here’s a recap on the historic period:
First Overtime
Texas 38, OU 31
Texas took just five plays to score and took the early overtime lead against the Sooners, courtesy of a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, putting the pressure on OU to retaliate.
OU 38, Texas 38
Ending the first overtime, The Sooners found themselves at third-and-eight on the 11-yard line in what was perhaps the most important play of the game for OU.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler found sophomore H-back Austin Stogner for the touchdown, tying the game and putting it into double overtime.
Second Overtime
OU 45, Texas 38
Rattler started off the second overtime with a 22-yard strike to Stogner again, putting the Sooners on the doorstep of the endzone.
However, Texas was able to force a fourth down, resulting in another pressure situation for OU’s offense, but Riley opted to go for it, resulting in a touchdown run for Rattler.
OU 45, Texas 45
Texas was able to retaliate. Ehlinger scored from the 25-yard line on the second play of the drive.
Third Overtime
OU 45, Texas 45
When Texas got the ball back to start the third overtime period, OU was able to get a huge stop on defense, ultimately resulting in a field goal try for Longhorns’ kicker Cameron Dicker.
OU picked up a huge field goal block by sophomore David Ugwoegbu, which made OU need just a field goal to win.
BLOCKED IT 😱😱@OU_Football blocks the FG and the Sooners can now win with a FG! pic.twitter.com/H6NDsoZuoi— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020
OU 45, Texas 45
Needing just a field goal to win, Texas was able to call a timeout just before redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic attempted a 31-yard game-winning field goal.
The timeout worked, icing Brkic and sending the game to another overtime.
WIDE LEFTOklahoma misses the FG and we're headed to 4OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iZBMd5jYhY— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020
Fourth Overtime
OU 53, Texas 45
On the second play of the drive, Rattler found redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown, putting the Sooners in the driver's seat for a victory at the Cotton Bowl.
Also, The Sooners were able to convert the two-point conversion, with a pass to sophomore receiver Theo Wease.
OU 53, Texas 45
OU was finally able to hold Texas from scoring, when Ehlinger forced a pass to the endzone, resulting in an interception by senior cornerback Tre Brown, sealing the victory.
